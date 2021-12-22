What is a circular economy and how can it help the planet?

Is there a difference between recycling and a circular economy?

Recycling is an effective weapon in the fight against climate change but there are problems with tackling the issue of waste at the end of the product’s life.

By 2015 six billion tonnes of plastic waste had been produced globally, but only 9% has ever been recycled. A total of 79% of that has ended up in landfill or our natural environment, leaving the remaining 12% being incinerated.

In the UK, our official plastic packaging recycling rate is just 39% This means that more than 60% of all the plastic we use is ending up in landfill, incinerated or in our environment and oceans.

In the face of our current environmental challenges, recycling won’t be enough to overcome the sheer amount of waste produced.

The circular economy, however, goes right back to the beginning to prevent waste and pollution from being created in the first place.

According to the World Economic Forum: “In a properly built circular economy, one should rather focus on avoiding the recycling stage at all costs.

“It may sound straightforward, but preventing waste from being created in the first place is the only realistic strategy.”