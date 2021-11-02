Foreign secretary Liz Truss has poured cold water on reports the UK dropped key climate pledges from its trade deal with Australia – despite other ministers, as well as the Australian PM, previously signalling this was the case.

This latest twist follows a leaked government email from September, which revealed a decision by Ms Truss, then the trade secretary, and Kwasi Kwarteng, the business secretary, that the UK government could “drop both of the climate asks” from the text of the post-Brexit FTA (Free Trade Agreement).

Among the areas to be removed was “a reference to Paris Agreement temperature goals,” the email stated, however Ms Truss has now claimed this is “fake news”.

Pushed on the issue, by Sky News’ Kay Burley, at day one of the UN Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow, Ms Truss snapped and said “there is explicit mention of [the Paris agreement] in our trade agreement and what’s more, the Australians have committed now to a mid-century net zero target”.