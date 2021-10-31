What have countries actually committed to ahead of Cop26?

The Cop26 conference in Glasgow has been described as a make-or-break summit for tackling the climate crisis as world leaders are under pressure to embrace stronger plans to reduce emissions.

There have been a slew of announcements from governments ahead of the talks but hopes of serious action have been dented by the reluctance from some major carbon polluters, such as China, India and Australia, to sign up to changes.

Analysts warn that global warming limits are still set to be smashed under current plans unless there are far steeper cuts to carbon emissions.