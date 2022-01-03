Can Dry January help the environment?

Millions of people will be cutting down on alcohol this month as part as part of “Dry January”.

While those giving the booze the boot for a few weeks may want to improve their health, wellbeing or bank balance, or be driven by simple curiousity, they will also be changing a behaviour that - like many others - impacts the climate.

A pint of beer in the pub or a glass of wine at home will have its own environmental footprint, from its production, packaging and transportation.