What are ‘ghost flights’ and why are they so controversial?

What is a ghost flight?

EU regulations dictate that carriers must operate a certain percentage of their scheduled flights to hang onto their take-off and landing slots at airports – and failure to do so means they forfeit the slots.

Airlines taking off from the continent must use 80 per cent of their slots or lose them to someone else, although the percentage dropped during the coronavirus pandemic.

This means airlines continue to fly planned routes regularly even though there are few or no passengers at all on board, costing money and spewing tonnes of carbon emissions into the atmosphere.

Lufthansa Group, the parent company that owns brands including Lufthansa, Swiss International Airlines, Austrian Airlines, Eurowings and Brussels Airlines, made headlines after admitting 18,000 flights would be flown empty this winter, including 3,000 Brussels Airlines services, due to the ‘use it or lose it’ airport slot rules.

The Belgian federal government wrote to the European Commission in response, calling for a change to the strict rules on maintaining slots and citing the EU’s carbon reductions targets as a reason to reconsider.

Olivier Jankovec, director general of Airports Council International Europe, said: “A few airlines are claiming they are forced to run high volumes of empty flights in order to retain airport slot usage rights. There is absolutely no reason why this should be the reality.”