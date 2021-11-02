Glasgow to London — how do train and plane compare?

How do the journeys compare in time?

Although journey times for air and train travel will vary, depending on a number of factors, including train route, airport location and time of day, flight time takes roughly an hour and a half whereas the train takes approximately four hours and 40 minutes.

A direct flight from Glasgow to Heathrow or Gatwick airports in London will take approximately an hour and 25 minutes, while flights to London’s City Airport take slightly longer at an hour and 30 minutes.

A direct train from Glasgow Central to London Euston takes between 4 hours and 28 minutes and five hours and 45 minutes, with most journeys coming in around 4 hours and 40 minutes.

But additional time must be taken into consideration in reaching the station or airport, clearing security (if needed), and reaching one’s final destination, particularly as most airports are not close to city centres.

According to Google Maps, driving time from the Scottish Event Campus –where Cop26 is being held – to Glasgow Airport and Glasgow Central Station is similar, at approximately 12 minutes, even though the train station is much closer, only 2 miles away, compared with the 8.6 miles to the airport.

Upon reaching London, a 14-minute car ride is all it would take to reach 10 Downing Street from Euston, compared with a 40-minute drive from Heathrow, a 25-minute drive from London City Airport, and an hour and 10-minute drive from Gatwick Airport.

Adding in check-in deadlines and security checks — which the PM can sidestep, but most of us must endure — journey length can be surprisingly similar by either method. Without security checks and other airport procedures, a VIP plane journey would inevitably be quicker than the train, but it’s far less clear for most people.