How is the climate crisis affecting North Korea?

What is the official North Korean stance on climate change?

In 2017 North Korea branded Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw the US from the Paris climate accord “short sighted and silly”.

Warning that “global warming is one of the gravest challenges humankind is facing today”, the secretive Communist state, said the former US president’s decision came "at the cost of the entire planet."

"The selfish act of the US does not only have grave consequences for the international efforts to protect the environment, but poses great danger to other areas as well," the statement, published on Pyongyang’s official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

“This is the height of egotism and moral vacuum seeking only their own well-being at the cost of the entire planet,” the statement added.

Despite its pariah status, North Korea signed the agreement. At the summit in Paris, the country’s then foreign minister Ri su Yong said North Korean leader Kim Jong Un had “declared war on deforestation”.