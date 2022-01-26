Indigenous people throughout the world are disproportionately affected by the climate crisis, even when it comes to climate-related violence.

A record number of activists working to protect the environment and land rights were murdered last year.

227 people were killed around the world in 2020, the highest number recorded for a second consecutive year, according to a report by campaign group Global Witness.

Environmental defenders from indigenous groups had the largest number of deaths, with most violence occurring in Central and South America. Almost a third of the murders were reportedly linked to resource exploitation - logging, mining, large-scale agribusiness, hydroelectric dams and other infrastructure.

A senior campaigner for Global Witness, Chris Madden, said: “This dataset is another stark reminder that fighting the climate crisis carries an unbearably heavy burden for some, who risk their lives to save the forests, rivers and biospheres that are essential to counteract unsustainable global warming. This must stop.”