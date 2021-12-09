Is Jeff Bezos serious about protecting the environment?

Why is Bezos criticised by environmental and social justice groups?

Many critics say Bezos’s efforts to stop climate change are hollow given his background. Amazon has long faced criticism for its environmental impact, and in June reported its carbon footprint had risen by 19% as it rushed to deliver a surge of online orders during the pandemic.

The online shopping behemoth said activities tied to its businesses emitted 60.64 million metric tons of carbon dioxide last year — the equivalent of burning through 140 million barrels of oil.

Amazon’s carbon footprint has risen every year since 2018, when it first disclosed its carbon footprint after employees pressured it to do so.

Amazon has also been targeted by campaigners for its alleged exploitative and environmentally destructive business practices and disregard for workers’ rights in the name of company profits.

And Bezos has been slammed for the $10bn amount, which accounts for just 17.7 per cent of his estimated personal fortune.

“A reminder that Jeff Bezos has made over $48 billion during the pandemic while over 40 million Americans have filed for unemployment,” the Sunrise Movement tweeted, before the final extent of his haul from goods sales during the pandemic became known.

“Imagine if he actually had to pay taxes and what that money could help fund.”

And the Criminal Justice Alliance (CJA), said: “No amount of greenwashing will absolve Jeff Bezos or Amazon of the harm they have inflicted on frontline communities and workers, or our planet.

“If the Earth Fund wants to purport to save the planet, they should send funds directly to grassroots communities who are the least responsible and hardest hit by climate disaster and the kinds of rapacious business practices Bezos engages in.”

Amazon said it offers workers “excellent pay and benefits and ensures that safety is a priority, that everyone is supported, treated with dignity and respect, gets regular breaks, and works at a comfortable pace”.