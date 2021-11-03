To what extent did drought create Madagascar’s problem?

Southern Madagascar is in the grip of its worst drought for 40 years and aid officials fear it will only continue.

The WFP said this week: “Amidst the hottest decade on record, Madagascar has suffered from exceptionally warm temperatures, deficits in rainfall and unexpected sandstorms that have covered fields, left crops wilted and harvests well below average.

“By April 2021, 70 per cent of the Grand Sud was in drought with food production only one-third of the last five-year average. The forecasted dry start to the upcoming planting season means families will not be able to sow their fields immediately and their access to food and an income hangs in the balance.

“Adding to an already dire situation, a recent upsurge of locusts is expected to affect an estimated 400,000 hectares of land.”

The Grand Sud region, which covers the southern tip of the world’s fourth-largest island, saw less than half its normal rainfall between November 2020 and January 2021.

Rainfall has been erratic in Madagascar for years, and below average for almost six, according to the University of California at Santa Barbara. And, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change says, temperatures in southern Africa are rising at double the global rate.

An ancillary problem has been the restriction of movement enforced during the coronavirus pandemic, a WFP spokesperson told The Independent. Many people in rural areas would normally move, even if only temporarily, to urban centres to find work and food, but this has not been the case due to lockdowns.

Madagascar is also a very poor country, regularly afflicted by both drought and cyclones.