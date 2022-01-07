What should I do with leftover paint?

Do you have tins of unwanted paint stored away at home? It turns out you are not alone.

UK households have a stash of 50 million litres of paint that they are not using, a new survey by the Royal Society of Chemistry found.

Nearly three quarters of participants said they had at least one litre leftover, while 5 per cent said they had at least 10.

Scientists warned these unwanted tins risked harming the environment - and made suggestions over how to deal with them in a climate-friendly way.