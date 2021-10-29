What is your red meat habit doing to the planet?

What is the carbon footprint of beef?

Farming animals is responsible for 14.5 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions and the production of red meat accounts for 41 per cent of those emissions, according to the United Nations Food and Agricultural Organization.

Emissions from global beef production are roughly equal to those of India, according to the World Resources Institute.

To avoid dangerous levels of global warming, beef consumption needs to fall by 90 per cent in western countries, according to a 2018 study.

Per gram of protein, beef emits 20 times more emissions than pulses such as beans and lentils, and four times more than dairy products.

To produce 100g of protein, beef production emits around 50kg of greenhouse gas emissions, Dave Reay, chair in carbon management at the University of Edinburgh, told The Independent.

This is five times higher than emissions from dairy production, and almost 17 times higher than the carbon footprint of wheat, according to Mr Reay.

Cows, sheep and goats are animals known as “ruminants”. Their stomachs contain special bacteria which help break down tough, fibrous matter such as grass. When cows eat grass, they fart or belch out methane.

This is a highly potent greenhouse gas which, although shorter-lived in the atmosphere, has a global warming impact 84 times higher than CO2 over a 20-year period. Methane and nitrous oxide, another potent gas, are also emitted from cow manure.

Beef’s carbon footprint can vary, depending on where the cows are reared. Beef cattle reared on deforested land account for at least 12 times more greenhouse gas emissions than cows raised on natural pastures, according to a 2018 study.