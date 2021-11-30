Are supermarkets really cutting back on plastic packaging?

Since the mid 20th century, plasticwaste has ballooned, with our species extracting oil in order to produce around 300 million tonnes of plastic waste a year.

According to the UN, more than 8.3 billion tonnes of plastic has been produced since the early 1950s, and at least 60 per cent of that plastic has ended up in either a landfill or the natural environment.

One of the biggest sources of waste plastic is packaging. Often it is designed for single use to protect food, drink, and other delicate products. But this durability and resistance to degradation are the same properties which make plastics such a hazard in the natural environment.

The majority of plastics don’t break down organically, instead they simply get broken into smaller and smaller pieces, which results in animals mistaking them for food, and then the plastic particles entering the food chain. Microplastics are now found in most of the world’s drinking water. Larger pieces of plastic can also clog waterways, and provide breeding grounds for mosquitoes and other pests.

But while production levels of plastic have boomed, awareness of the problem it is creating across our planet is also growing, and there are now increasing efforts to rein-in unnecessary single use plastics.

As one of the biggest sources of single-use plastics, supermarkets are on the front line when it comes to halting plastic waste being spread around the world.

But how much are they really doing to cut back on plastic packaging?