Why are wetlands so important in the fight against climate change?

What is a wetland?

According to Rewilding Britain, wetland is a catch-all term for anything from a puddle to an ocean, but in the context of the environment the term usually refers to freshwater wetlands.

This includes a range of habitats from bog, to fen, reedbed, pond, wet meadow, wet woodland or washland. They are found all over the world.

A healthy wetland is one of the most ecologically abundant places on earth. Wetlands are a natural habitat of Britain but many of them have been altered almost beyond recognition.

Wetlands vary greatly: Some wetlands are very extensive, such as blanket bog, while others are smaller sites, such as upland spring and flush.

In other cases, particularly in the lowlands, drainage and industrial-scale peat-cutting has reduced or destroyed many wetlands. Areas of raised bog, fen and reedbed are now a fraction of what they once were.

Some types of wetlands are now legally protected, but many are still in a poor condition.