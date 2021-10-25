Insulate Britain resume disruptive protests in East London after 10-day break

Insulate Britain has resumed protests by blocking three locations across London this morning.

Liverpool Street, Upper Thames Street and Limehouse Cause are among locations that have been blocked by climate change activists as police attempt to remove protestors.

City of London police said this morning: “Bishopsgate is currently closed at the junction with Wormwood Street due to protest activity. Police are at the scene but please avoid the area if possible as this is causing disruption to traffic.”

Videos circulating online have shown people shouting at the activists while some attempt to physically move them to allow cars to pass through.

Insulate Britain head, Liam Norton said the group understands the public’s frustration.

“They should know that one way or another this country will have to stop emitting carbon. We can do that now in an orderly, planned way, insulating homes and preventing thousands of deaths from fuel poverty or we can wait until millions have lost their homes and are fighting for water or starving to death,” Mr Norton said in a statement this morning.

He added: “This treasonous government has betrayed the public. It is actively following a path that will lead to the death of millions - that’s genocide. If you know this and are not joining nonviolent civil resistance then you are complicit. We can’t be bystanders. Short term disruption or genocide - that’s your choice.”

The latest protests come after a 10-day break from the group following weeks of protests in various busy roads and motorways across London and Kent.

The group has also not been deterred by court injunctions requested by transport secretary Grant Shapps that would prosecute any protestors blocking the M25.

Insulate Britain spokeswoman, Tracey Mallaghan said she is “gutted” that the group has returned to the roads to “irritate people,” but said the public should question why the government isn’t taking “necessary action” to defend the country against the climate crisis.

“I understand, more than most, that money is tight and many people are struggling and stressed beyond belief. It's hard to see the bigger picture when you are anxious about putting food on the table but stop and think for a moment,” Ms Mallaghan said.

“The people on the road are not your enemy, they are not the ones that have betrayed you and f****d over this country. They are acting out of love to protect your children and people everywhere from misery, starvation and death.”

Grant Shapps announced on Friday that the first group of Insulate Britain protestors were being taken to court for blocking the M25.

“We’re taking the 1st group of activists from Insulate Britain to court for dangerous & self-defeating action along the M25. They now face potential prison time,” he wrote in a tweet.

Police in London continue to move the protestors as specialist officers have been called in to remove activists who glued themselves to the road.