Watch live view of Rafah tent camp as thousands of displaced Gazans seek refuge

Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Independent Climate email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch a live view of a Rafah tent camp on Saturday (30 December) as thousands of displaced Gazans seek refuge.

Tens of thousands of displaced Palestinians have streamed into the already overwhelmed town of Rafah in the southernmost end of Gaza in recent days.

According to the United Nations, the Israeli-Hamas war has already driven around 85 percent of Gaza’s 2.3 million people from their homes.

A United Nations official has warned of deteriorating conditions across Gaza and reiterated calls for Israel to immediately halt its bombardment to allow aid to get in.

Israel’s bombardment of Gaza has caused a record-breaking number of child casualties and a pace of killing “unseen in a generation”, human rights groups have warned, as Israel tanks push deeper into the besieged strip.

Israel unleashed a total siege and its heaviest targeting yet of Gaza in retaliation for the 7 October attack by Hamas who killed 1,200 people and took 240 hostages.

Since then, Israeli strikes have killed at least 21,000 people, three-quarters of them women and children, while thousands more are feared trapped under the rubble, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-run strip.