Just Stop Oil block roads in new protest as police warn of two weeks of disruption

Just Stop Oil has returned to block roads in London as police warned climate activists were planning two weeks of disruption.

Protesters slowed down traffic by marching in front of cars in Shepherd’s Bush and Westminster on Monday morning.

Car horns were heard beeping as the climate action group started to walk along a road in west London during rush hour.

Later in the morning, Just Stop Oil protesters were seen marching along a road near Covent Garden with bright orange banners.

It came after the Metropolitan Police warned Just Stop Oil members were planning to protest for two weeks from Monday in the capital.

The group recently caused traffic jams and road closures along the M25 when protesters climbed over gantries.

It also carried out disruptive action every day last month - including blocking roads and spraying orange paints on buildings - in a call to end all new oil and gas licenses.

Just Stop Oil carried banners along the street in west London (Just Stop Oil)

Just Stop Oil returned to the streets of central London on Monday, walking onto Shepherd’s Bush Green road around 8am.

Activists pulled out orange vests and stood still in the middle of the road, causing drivers to beep their horns. They then started to walk down the road chanting “no new oil”.

Traffic was moving slowly or at a standstill on Shepherd’s Bush Green and Uxbridge Road in the area on Monday morning.

Cars could be seen trailing slowly behind as they got caught up in the protest.

The group also shared a video of protesters marching down Aldwych in Westminster on the same morning.

On Sunday, the Metropolitan Police warned Just Stop Oil were planning protests between 28 November and 14 December in London.

The force said it was “fully prepared” to deal with them and vowed to remove and arrest protesters where appropriate.

Just Stop Oil responded to the tweet to reiterate its commitment to stopping the fossil fuel.