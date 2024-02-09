Los Angeles shaken by magnitude 4.7 earthquake

Jump to content

Mike Bedigan
Los Angeles
Friday 09 February 2024 22:00
(AP)

Houses were shaken across Los Angeles after being hit with a 4.7 magnitude earthquake.

The quake occurred just before 2pm on Friday, in the wake of intense storms that have battered the city and the entire west coast.

The epicentre was located at 6.21 miles of Malibu, California, and was later downgraded to a 4.5 magnitude quake.

Over the past week Los Angeles has seen over 500 mudslides and heavy flash flooding brought on by two atmospheric weather systems, which have caused major destruction across the state of California.

More follows ...

