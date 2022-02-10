Laguna Beach fire - live: Emerald Bay blaze torches 145 acres as hundreds of residents rush to evacuate
Follow the latest updates on the Laguna Beach fire
A wildfire has prompted widespread evacuations in Laguna Beach, California, with hundreds of residents urged to leave their homes immediately.
The fire broke out just after 4am on Thursday in Emerald Bay, a gated community with the only private beach in the state.
People living in that neighbourhood, as well as Irvine Cove, are now under immediate evacuation orders, with an evacuation warning in place in North Laguna.
“Homes are currently threatened with the possibility of more structures threatened if the fire spreads,” the City of Laguna Beach said in a statement.
The fire has since spread across 145 acres, fuelled by the fierce, dry Santa Ana winds.
The cause of the blaze has not been determined.
Arson investigators are on scene but too early to know cause of wildfire, says fire chief
Brian Fennessy, chief of the Orange County Fire Authority, refused to speculate on the cause of fire at a second media briefing on Thursday morning.
He said it was too soon to know what sparked the Emerald Fire in Laguna Beach, which has grown to 145 acres.
The chief said that arson investigators were on the scene.
Emerald Fire grows to 145 acres
The Emerald Fire has grown to 145 acres in Laguna Beach with evacuation orders still in place for hundreds of residents.
The Pacific Coast Highway has been closed in both directions due to the wildfire which was also threatening homes in the area.
All residents of Irvine Cove and North and South Emerald Bay areas were under mandatory evacuation orders, ABC7 reported.
A state on fire
Last year, The Independent travelled the length of California to find out what impact an ever-worsening cycle of wildfires was having on the state, speaking to those whose lives have been ruined by out-of-control blazes – and the people preparing to face disasters head-on.
California is burning – now more than ever before
California is burning – now more than ever before. Each year millions of acres of land are reduced to ashes, tens of thousands of buildings razed and countless lives put under threat. As the climate crisis fuels another destructive wildfire season, Louise Boyle meets the crews that are preparing to face disaster head-on
Record warmth hits California
The weather prediction center of the National Weather Service (NWS) reported on Thursday of an “early taste of spring” was coming for the contiguous US, with record warmth in California and the Pacific Northwest.
High pressure was leading to considerably hotter-than-normal temperatures for mid-February throughout western parts of the US through to the weekend.
In California, daytime highs were 15 -25 degrees above normal, while some locations in Southern California may top 90F.
The NWS said that daily record high temperatures could be broken from San Diego up the west coast to Oregon and Washington.
Heat advisories have been issued for the greater Los Angeles area through the upcoming weekend, along with wind advisories across a good portion of Southern California due to likely Santa Ana winds.
Map of evacuation orders
The City of Laguna Beach released an interactive map showing which neighbourhoods are under evacuation orders and warnings:
Emerald Bay’s first fire in nearly 30 years
Thursday’s blaze, now dubbed the Emerald Fire, marked the first time the area has burned since 1993.
The last fire, dubbed the Laguna Beach Fire, burned 17,000 acres and hundreds of homes across Orange County in the span of a day.
At the time, it was regarded as one of the most destructive fires in California’s history.
But in the years since it has been eclipsed by many more fires as the state has seen 15 of its 20 most damaging fires within the last seven years.
‘We no longer have a fire season, we have a fire year,’ says Orange County fire chief
Brian Fennessy, Fire Chief of the Orange County Fire Authority, spoke at a media briefing shortly after 7am local time and referenced impacts that the changing climate is having on crews’ ability to tackle blazes.
The chief said there had been a “robust response” from fire crews on Thursday and that no homes had been damaged in the blaze, which has spread up to ten acres in Laguna Beach.
“This is exactly what the fire service in state of California has been talking about in the past couple of years,” he said.
“We no longer have a fire season, we have a fire year. It’s February 10. It’s supposed to be the middle of the winter. We are anticipating 80-90 degree weather, we’re under a strong high pressure, under Santa Ana [winds]. Even though the hillsides are green, it doesn’t take much but low humidity and wind for fires to occur.”
He went on to ask residents to take care of defensible space around their homes, and heed evacuation orders.
A US high temperature of 91 degrees Fahrenheit was reported on Wednesday in the California city of Santa Ana, 20 miles north of Laguna Beach.
California has always had wildfires but the state is now experiencing bigger, more intense and unpredictable blazes due to the climate crisis.
Since 1970, the acreage of land burned has increased fivefold amid increases in temperature and longer and more extreme droughts.
Rainfall has also become less frequent in fall and spring, while winter storms have become more volatile.
What we know so far
Emerald Bay and Irvine Cove were placed under immediate evacuation orders early Thursday after a brush fire was reported in the former community.
The North Laguna Beach area is also under an evacuation warning as firefighters continue working to bring the flames under control.
The blaze broke out around 4am local time and quickly spread across seven acres, fueled by high winds and dry vegetation.
The Independent’s Louise Boyle has more:
Laguna Beach fire prompts evacuations in California
The fire was reported shortly after 4am in the Emerald Bay area
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies