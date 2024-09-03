Power outages expand in picturesque California coastal town due to landslide risk

Support truly

More than 230 homes in the southern California coastal city of Rancho Palos Verdes had power shut off on Monday after officials determined the rapidly-shifting land created a risk for utility poles starting wildfires.

On Sunday, weeks after residents of the Portuguese Bend neighborhood had their gas turned off due to landslides, approximately 140 homes had power indefinitely shut off due to “unstable” ground.

Officials with Southern California Edison, the primary electricity provider, said the fast-moving ground made it dangerous to keep poles and wires live as they could fall and cause wildfires. Already, a section of the neighborhood saw a small fire start after a power line fell.

Just hours after those residents had their power turned off, officials announced that an additional 105 homes in the Seaview neighborhood would have their electricity shut down for anywhere between 24 hours to indefinitely, beginning on Monday at 7pm local time.

An aerial view of the Portuguese Bend neighborhood in Rancho Palos Verdes, California. Approximately 140 homes have had their power turned off on Sunday due to landslide risk ( REUTERS )

Both areas are under evacuation warning, meaning residents should be prepared to leave at any given time.

“The land movement in Rancho Palos Verdes is accelerating, dynamic and increasingly unpredictable and creating unsafe conditions,” SoCal Edison said in a statement.

“The utility company has been working to mitigate the effects on electric infrastructure as quickly as we can. However, conditions are worsening and de-energizations will occur if necessary to keep the community and our crews safe,” they added.

The area, known for beautiful views of the Pacific Ocean and multi-million dollar homes, is being torn apart at the seams due to the rapid increase in landslide activity.

Although the Rancho Palos Verdes area is no stranger to land movement, the pace at which that land has been shifting has substantially sped up over the last two years in part due to heavy rainstorms that have saturated the bentonite, absorbent clay underneath the ground.

The current pace at which land is moving in affected areas is 88 times faster than it was in October 2022, according to the local government.

Cracked pavement in the Portuguese Bend neighborhood of Rancho Palos Verdes shows the severity of the landslide situation in the area ( REUTERS )

In June, surveying data found that land movement in the Portuguese Bend landslide was two to seven inches per week.

Residents have seen massive cracks develop in their homes and on the street. Roofs and walls have caved in quickly, posing a direct threat to residents.

But even with the possibility of devastating landslides, no power, no gas and limited access to water – some residents have stubbornly refused to leave their homes.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna has told residents that law enforcement will increase its ground and drone surveillance in the area – as part of an effort to encourage people to evacuate before it becomes dire.

More power outages could occur in the future if SoCal Edison or city officials determine it’s necessary.