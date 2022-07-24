Firefighters tackle grass fire in Thamesmead as blazes break out across London

Firefighters scrambled across London attempting to control a series of blazes in the capital are now attending a grass fire in Thamesmead, southeast London.

Posting on Twitter, the London Fire Brigade (LFB) said: “Eight fire engines, the fire boat and around 65 firefighters are dealing with a grass fire on Defence Close in Thamesmead.

“Please close your doors and windows if you live nearby,” it added.

The LFB has sent 15 fire engines and around 100 firefighters to tackle a second grass fire in Rammey Marsh in Enfield, north London.

Meanwhile, a further six fire engines and an estimated 40 firefighters are tackling a third in Cranford Park in Hayes, east London.

The fire service said that smoke can be seen from miles around, and have urged those living nearby to close their doors and windows.

The LFB, which has described the fires as “weather related”, said that between midnight and 5pm on Sunday it had attended more incidents than it would have during a normal 24 hour period.

“Please help us prevent further fires by cancelling all planned BBQs, removing rubbish especially glass from grassland and disposing cigarettes correctly,” the fire service said in a post on Twitter.

“Our firefighters and control officers are doing a fantastic job in challenging conditions. Your co-operation will help us greatly.”

It comes as a major incident has been declared in Surrey as emergency services contended with an open fire raging through Hankley Common.

Posting on Twitter, Surrey Fire and Rescue said: “We have several fire engines in attendance.

“There is a great deal of smoke so please avoid the area, windows and doors should be closed if nearby and pets kept indoors. More info to follow.”

It comes after the LFB last week declared a major incident due to “a huge surge” in blazes across the capital amid the record-breaking 40C heat.

Around 100 firefighters tackled a huge blaze in Wennington, east London, on Tuesday 19 July, with television footage showing black smoke billowing into the air, with buildings and fields on fire.