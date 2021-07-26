Stranded passengers have been rescued from a bus caught up in London’s flash floods in an inflatable boat.

Footage shows locals in Hackney Wick helping people get to safety using a dinghy to cross the water.

In Hackney Wick on Sunday, a bus became stranded as the area in northeast London was hit by flooding.

Using an inflatable boat to help passengers get to dry land, residents wore black bin bags on their legs to wade through the water to drag the dinghy.

Locals also carried passengers over their shoulder to help rescue them from the 276 bus on Osborne Road.

Crowds at the side of the road cheered as the people were brought to safety.

Floods caused chaos across London on Sunday following bouts of torrential rain and thunderstorms.

Homes, roads and tube stations were flooded and some hospital departments forced to shut due to floodwater.

In some areas, vehicles were left half-submerged as water covered roads.

Clapham Common in south London was flooded, with footage showing overflowing drains and roads covered in water.

Kingston in southwest London and Leyton and Walthamstow in the capital’s east were also hit by flooding.

More than 20 flood warnings were in place in parts of the UK - including many in London and surrounding areas - on Monday morning.