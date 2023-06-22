Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A hail storm at the Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre west of Denver left nearly 100 concertgoers at a Louis Tomlinson performance injured on Wednesday night, with at least seven requiring treatment at area hospitals.

The storm caused the concert to be cancelled, with hail still coming down in the area in the early hours of Thursday.

“Devastated about the show tonight, hope everyone’s ok, I’ll be back!” Tomlinson tweeted late on Tuesday night. “Even though we didn’t play the show I felt all of your passion! Sending you all love!”

This story will be updated.