Hail storm injures nearly 100 people at Louis Tomlinson concert at Red Rocks

Seven people were taken to the hospital to treat injuries suffered at the event

Abe Asher
Thursday 22 June 2023 21:02
Comments
Watch: Massive hail stones pelt down as concertgoers dive for cover at Red Rocks

A hail storm at the Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre west of Denver left nearly 100 concertgoers at a Louis Tomlinson performance injured on Wednesday night, with at least seven requiring treatment at area hospitals.

The storm caused the concert to be cancelled, with hail still coming down in the area in the early hours of Thursday.

“Devastated about the show tonight, hope everyone’s ok, I’ll be back!” Tomlinson tweeted late on Tuesday night. “Even though we didn’t play the show I felt all of your passion! Sending you all love!”

This story will be updated.

