Nearly one-third of tree species at risk of extinction

Climate change is putting a number of tree species at risk, writes Eleanor Sly

Tuesday 31 August 2021 23:55
<p>Trees are at risk due to farming, logging and agriculture, according to a report </p>

(AFP via Getty Images)

Almost one in three tree species could risk extinction as a result of livestock farming, logging and agriculture, a new report has found.

The data assessed how the world’s almost 60,000 tree species are getting on and discovered that 30 per cent of them, or 17,500, are at risk of disappearing completely.

Species particularly at risk include oaks, maple, ebonies and magnolia, according to the report which was published by Botanic Gardens Conservation International (BGCI).

