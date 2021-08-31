Nearly one-third of tree species at risk of extinction

Almost one in three tree species could risk extinction as a result of livestock farming, logging and agriculture, a new report has found.

The data assessed how the world’s almost 60,000 tree species are getting on and discovered that 30 per cent of them, or 17,500, are at risk of disappearing completely.

Species particularly at risk include oaks, maple, ebonies and magnolia, according to the report which was published by Botanic Gardens Conservation International (BGCI).