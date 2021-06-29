US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm has suggested that impacts linked to the climate crisis may have played a role in the devastating condo building collapse in Florida.

The death toll from the collapse of the oceanfront Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Miami, continues to rise, with 11 confirmed fatalities and a further 150 people still missing. It may turn out to be the deadliest building collapse in the US in two decades.

Rescue operations are still underway and the investigation into what caused the building to collapse last week on a still summer’s night is only in its infancy.

But impacts of the climate crisis have been suggested as playing a potential role, including the rapidly-rising sea levels in the Miami area, sinking land and increasingly severe tidal flooding.

It was these factors that Sec. Granholm appeared to highlight during a CNN interview on Tuesday about President Biden’s infrastructure bill. She was asked by CNN whether climate change could have played a role in the building’s collapse.

“Obviously, we don’t know fully, but we do know that the seas are rising. We know that we’re losing inches and inches of beaches, not just in Florida but all around,” Sec Granholm said.

“Lake Michigan, where I’m from, we’ve seen the loss of beaches because the waters are rising, so this is a phenomenon that will continue.”

President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will travel to Surfside on Thursday to meet with families of the victims.