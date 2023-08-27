Watch live: Nasa’s SpaceX Crew-7 astronauts arrive at International Space Station

Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Nasa’s SpaceX Crew-7 astronauts arrive at International Space Station on Sunday 27 August.

The astronauts, representing four nations and space agencies across the globe are Jasmin Moghbeli, European Space Agency astronaut Andreas Mogensen, JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) astronaut Satoshi Furukawa, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Konstantin Borisov.

They are due to land at the International Space Starion on Sunday. Their mission is expected to last more than six months.

The spacecraft has spent more than 24 hours carefully maneuvering toward the space station, which orbits about 220 nautical miles (420 kilometers) above Earth’s surface. The crew is expected to dock at the space station around 8:39am ET Sunday.

The crew will ride aboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon Endurance capsule on the mission, dubbed Crew-7, which will be jointly overseen by NASA and SpaceX en route to the space station.