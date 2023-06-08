Watch live view of New York City skyline shrouded in smoke from Canadian wildfires

Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Independent Climate email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch a live view of the New York City skyline, shrouded in smoke from Canadian wildfires on Thursday 8 June.

The city’s air quality remains in the “very unhealthy” category as more thick smoke poured south from Canada’s devastating blazes.

An orange glow has shrouded New York in the last 48 hours, with schools across the East Coast of the US cancelling outdoor activities, while Broadway shows were also called off and airline flights halted.

Canadian officials have warned that this could be the country’s worst wildfire season on record, with over 6.7 million acres already scorched.

Various landmarks across New York have been turned into eerie sights, with footage showing the George Washington Bridge disappearing into the orange haze, and the Statue of Liberty also shrouded in smoke.

Beyond the Big Apple, the US Environmental Protection Agency has classified air quality in large parts of north-eastern America as “unhealthy”.