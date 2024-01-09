2023 confirmed as hottest year ever as climate records ‘tumbling like dominoes’

Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

2023 was the hottest year on record so far, scientists have confirmed as they issued the stark warning that climate records are "tumbling like dominoes".

The average temperature last year was 14.98C, which beats the previous hottest year set in 2016 by 0.17C, according to the EU’s climate change service Copernicus.

However, Met Office scientists believe this record could be short-lived, as forecasts suggest 2024 could be even hotter and may rise more than 1.5C above the period between 1850-1900.

This average is used as a proxy for the pre-industrial climate as it is as far back as meteorological records go.

Last year came close to breaching this symbolic boundary – 1.48C above – while smashing a series of climate records in the process.

The global community committed in the Paris Agreement to try and limit warming to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels as it gives the best chance of stabilising the climate and reducing the damage to people and wildlife.

Global temperature: difference from 1850-1900 average (PA Wire)

This measurement is taken as a decadal average so one year going beyond this does not mean the treaty has failed.

July 2023 was likely the hottest month in the last 120,000 years – almost as long as modern humans have existed – while Antarctic sea ice has been at a historic low.

Last year, devastating wildfires broke out around the world, with one in Hawaii ripping through the island of Maui, leaving thousands homeless and killing nearly 100 people.

Leis and flowers adorn crosses at a memorial for victims of the August wildfire above the Lahaina Bypass highway (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

In July, some 29 wildfires raged across seven US states including Arizona, Idaho, New Mexico, Oregon and Texas,

Smoke from hundreds of wildfires in western and central Canada blew across the US, causing disruption all summer. The inferno, which started in June, ravaged some 19,000 square metres of the country and forced thousands to evacuate as firefighters from around the world came to assist the exhausted Candian crews.

Burned vehicles and other debris are scattered about a property destroyed by the Bush Creek East wildfire, in Scotch Creek, British Columbia, Canada, ( (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP))

Over in Europe, Greece, Spain, Turkey, Portugal, Italy and Switzerland witnessed devastating fires in the record-breaking summer heat. Thousands were evacuated from seaside communities in Athens as the Spanish island of La Palma was engulfed by blazes.

Australia Wildfire ((Australian Broadcasting Corp/Channel 7/Channel 9 via AP))

In Greece, fires devastated the mainland as fires consumed the city of Alexandroupolis and 18 people were killed by a fire in the Northeast of the country.

Each month from June through to December was hotter than any other corresponding month in a previous year, while every continent except Australia and many ocean areas saw record-breaking annual air temperatures for the year.

El Nino, a cyclical natural phenomenon in the tropical eastern Pacific which brings heat to the surface, added an extra warming effect to the atmosphere and oceans to that from greenhouse gas emissions, which continue to rise.

Scientists are urging the global community to radically cut these emissions and prevent further warming as each fraction of a degree further destabilises the Earth’s climate.

EDT satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows Hurricane Hilary, right, off Mexico's Pacific coast. Scientists figure a natural El Nino, human-caused climate change, a stubborn heat dome over the nation’s midsection and other factors cooked up Hilary’s record-breaking slosh into California and Nevada ((NOAA via AP))

Although changes of 1.5C in our day-to-day experience of air temperature is negligible, on a global average it has a very different meaning and the smallest changes can have large ramifications.

Some climate analysts have likened it to changes in body temperature whereby a difference of 1C can separate a healthy person from one with a fever.

Samantha Burgess, deputy director of the Copernicus Climate Change Service, said: “2023 was an exceptional year with climate records tumbling like dominoes.

“Not only is 2023 the warmest year on record, it is also the first year with all days over 1C warmer than the pre-industrial period.

“Temperatures during 2023 likely exceed those of any period in at least the last 100,000 years.”

Emissions from wildfires also increased by 30% last year mainly because of the huge blazes across Canada.

The burn scar, captured on 31 July 2023, from a fire which impacted communities in both Canada and the United States (Copernicus Sentinel-2 image )

There were marine heatwaves across much of the North Atlantic, including off the British and Irish coastlines, as well as in the Caribbean and the Indian and Pacific Oceans.

Concentrations of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere rose to a new height of 419 parts per million while methane reached a concentration of 1902 parts per billion.

Dr Nick Dunstone, a Met Office climate scientist, said: “The extraordinary global heat through 2023 made it possible to signal it would be the hottest year on record well before the year had finished. This level of warming is in line with climate projections.

“We expect the strong El Nino in the Pacific to impact the global temperature through 2024. For this reason we are forecasting 2024 to be another record breaking year, with the possibility of temporarily exceeding 1.5C for the first time.”