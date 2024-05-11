‘Hundreds’ killed in flash floods in northern Afghanistan

Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

At least 200 people have died and hundreds were injured due to flash floods following seasonal rains in northern Afghanistan, according to the United Nations.

The floods also damaged homes and properties across Afganisthan’s Baghlan province, according to the UN’s International Organization for Migration.

In Baghlan’s Jadid district alone, around 1,500 homes were either damaged or completely destroyed. “More than 100 people” are dead, as per information provided to AFP by an emergency response lead from the International Organization for Migration, referencing data from the Afghanistan National Disaster Management Authority.

A senior Taliban official also confirmed on Saturday that “hundreds” have been killed in the floods. However, he did not provide specific numbers.

“Regrettably, hundreds of our fellow citizens have succumbed to these calamitous floods, while a substantial number have sustained injuries. Moreover, the deluge has wrought extensive devastation upon residential properties, resulting in significant financial losses,” Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said in a post on X.

Mr Mujahid stated that Badakhshan, Baghlan, Ghor, and Herat provinces were hardest hit by the floods. He further noted that the widespread destruction has led to “significant financial losses”.

Earlier reports put the death toll at around 50.

Rescue teams are helping bring food and other aid to the flood-affected areas in over five districts, which also includes the capital, Kabul, Abdullah Janan Saiq, the Taliban’s spokesman for the state ministry for natural disaster management said.

Taliban said the death toll estimate “might rise as many people are missing.”

“All available resources expeditiously for the purpose of rescue operations, evacuation of the deceased, and medical treatment for the injured... We also urge our fellow citizens to assist the affected victims of this natural disaster to the best of their abilities,” the spokesperson added.

Taliban said residents were not prepared for the sudden rush of water as heavy seasonal rains caused flooding.

“The Ministry of Interior has sent teams and helicopters to the area, but due to a shortage of night vision lights in helicopters, the operation may not be successful,” Taliban interior ministry spokesperson, Abdul Mateen Qaniee said.

The flash flood follows heavy rains last month which killed at least 70 people and over 2,500 animals, also damaging agricultural land, Mr Saiq said.

It caused damage to 2,000 homes, three mosques, and four schools with thousands of people needing humanitarian aid.

The United Nations warned last year that Afghanistan is experiencing large “swings in extreme weather conditions”.

According to experts, Afghanistan, despite accounting for only 0.06 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions, ranks sixth among countries most vulnerable to climate change.

Additional reporting with agencies