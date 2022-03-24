Yorkshire pollution hits worst possible level as public told to reduce physical exertion
Air pollution in Yorkshire and Humberside has reached the worst possible level on an official scale as members of the public were told to reduce physical exertion.
Authorities said levels were “very high” in the region on Thursday morning, when it was handed a rare 10 out of 10 score on a pollution index.
The general population were advised to reduce physical exertion - particularly outdoors - due to the poor air quality. Meanwhile, vulnerable residents were told to avoid strenous physical activity.
It came as other parts of the England - including eastern areas and London - faced “high” pollution levels on Thursday.
