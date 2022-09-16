‘Historically powerful’ storm to hit Alaska this weekend with seas up to 54 feet high

Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An intense and extremely powerful storm is heading for the coast of Alaska, with forecasts of coastal flooding and massive sea swells as it moves in.

The storm is made up of remnants from Typhoon Merbok, which formed in the northern Pacific Ocean last weekend.

“Some locations may experience their worst coastal flooding in nearly 50 years,” the National Weather Service (NWS) warns.

A “hurricane force wind warning” has been issued for the Bering Sea, which sits between Alaska and Russia, and where the storm is currently located. Flood warnings have been issued for much of the state’s western coastline too, as storm surges could push the seas between three and 18 feet (one - five metres) above the high tide line.

Over the ocean, seas could reach up to 54 feet high, according to NWS.

“Winds gusting as high as 90 mph will create significant wave action on top of the surge pushing water well inland in some areas,” the agency warned.

“Residents should take immediate action to protect themselves and property as this dangerous storm moves into the area.”

The storm is expected to hit the state Friday night and Saturday, with flood danger persisting through Sunday.

This is a breaking story, more to follow