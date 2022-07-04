Why your Amazon parcel delivery could be about to get greener

Amazon parcels will be delivered via e-bikers and walkers from a new hub in the London borough of Hackney from Monday.

The multinational says e-cargo bikes and walkers will replace thousands of van trips on London’s roads and reduce traffic congestion.

It estimates that the e-cargo bikes and walkers, along with the company’s electric vans that are already delivering in the capital, will make over five million deliveries a year across more than a 10th of London’s ultra low emission zone.

Amazon already has 1,000 electric delivery vans on the road in the UK, and plans to open more e-cargo hubs across the country in coming months.

The company also announced on Monday that it will install solar panels on its facilities in Manchester, Bristol and Milton Keynes, among other places, before the end of the year. It has plans to double the number of on-site solar energy projects in the UK by 2024.

“Amazon is driving towards a global net-zero carbon future,” said John Boumphrey, UK Country Manager. “Our new e-cargo bikes, walkers and growing electric vehicle delivery fleet will help us make more zero emission customer deliveries than ever before across London and the UK in the coming months.”

Energy Minister Greg Hands said: “It is great to see Amazon taking the lead in moving away from expensive fossil fuels.”

“This is a fantastic vote of confidence from Amazon in British energy security, renewables and electric vehicles, and a huge boon for green jobs across the UK,” he added.

Cllr Mete Coban, Hackney Council cabinet member for environment and transport, said the borough was pleased to work with Amazom to support the company to take traditional vans off the streets and replace them with e-cargo bikes.

“This will help to reduce emissions and improve air quality for people in Hackney and beyond,” he said.