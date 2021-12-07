Pay your fair share for climate change, Brits warn tech giants

More than 7 in 10 Brits want tech giants such as Google, Amazon, Facebook, and Apple to divert more cash towards saving the planet, new research has revealed.

And a total of 72% of Brits think it is important that businesses prioritise climate-friendly practices over profit, according to data gathered by ethical search engine SearchScene.

A similar majority, 67%, want rich countries to start diverting more of their wealth towards the same problem.

The results in favour of government and business-backed climate action coincide with British dissatisfaction with climate conference COP26. Only a fifth (22%) believe COP26 was a success.

The research comes as Amazon founder Jeff Bezos announced $443 million in donations to climate organisations. The most recent contributions are in addition to the $791 million he gave to 16 organizations last year as part of his $10 billion commitment to his Earth Fund to fight climate change.

However, Amazon has been targeted by campaigners for its alleged exploitative and environmentally destructive business practices and disregard for workers’ rights in the name of company profits.

Commenting on the research results and wider call for more mindful searching, co-founder of SearchScene, Ciara Muldoon, said: “The results are very clear. The people want action.

“They want large corporations to get involved on a large scale in combatting the climate crisis, and also want governments to step up their game, particularly the UK government.

“The figures are highly revealing; it’s not a slim majority – it’s a strong majority that wants to see more action.