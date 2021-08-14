UK steps up fight against ‘indescribably cruel’ shark fin trade
A new ban will on imports and exports of detached shark fins forms part of a conservation drive, Sabrina Johnson reports
New laws will give more bite to the fight against the “indescribably cruel” shark fin trade, the government has said.
Importing and exporting detached shark fins is set to be banned as part of a conservation drive, with some shark species currently critically endangered.
The new legislation will also extend to shark fin products such as tinned shark fin soup.
