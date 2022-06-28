Antarctica’s only native insect is being driven to extinction by global warming, scientists say

Increase of 2C in winter temperature could reduce the miniscule Antarctic midge’s chances of survival, study finds

Vishwam Sankaran
Tuesday 28 June 2022 10:01
Comments
'Doomsday' Glacier Melting at Fastest Rate in 5,500 Years

The only known insect species native to Antarctica is being driven to extinction because of a warming climate, something that could lead to an alteration of the continent’s food web, finds a new study.

The tiny Antarctic midge is a flightless insect smaller than the size of a pea that has evolved to survive in extreme conditions.

But warming winters in the region are now a threat to its existence, said scientists, including Jack Devlin from the University of Kentucky in the US.

They said the insect takes about two years to complete its life cycle, most of which is spend as a larva.

In the new study, published earlier this month in the journal Functional Ecology, researchers evaluated the response of the larvae to simulated winters of about six months at three temperature scenarios – warm (-1C), normal (-3C), and cold (-5C).

Recommended

In each of these scenarios they placed the larvae into three distinct habitat types in which they are commonly observed – decaying organic matter, living moss and Prasiola crispa algae.

Following the simulated winter periods, scientists measured the larvae’s survival, locomotor activity, tissue damage, energy store levels and molecular stress responses.

The study found that a 2C increase in winter temperature could reduce the insect’s survival rate, with a reduction in its microhabitat’s energy stores.

“Even though terrestrial algae is a common food source for midges, larvae that were kept in algae had low survival across all winter temperatures, although the underlying mechanism for this is unclear,” the scientists said.

These energy deficits can have adverse effects on the insect’s subsequent development and reproduction, they pointed out.

If the larvae burn through more of their energy reserves in warmer winters, “eventually, you’ll end up getting extinction from certain islands,” entomologist Joshua Benoit of the University of Cincinnati, who was not involved in the work, told Science magazine.

Since Antarctica has very few species that live only on land, the loss of the native midge may also potentially reshape the continent’s food web, said scientists.

However, a reduced duration of winter due to the climate crisis “may negate” some impacts observed in the study, they said, adding that future studies will be needed to assess this factor.

Recommended

“To our knowledge, this is the first study to simulate a full-length winter and determine physiological costs of variable winter environments in an Antarctic arthropod,” they wrote in the study.

“Our results suggest that continued winter warming in the Antarctic Peninsula may negatively impact cold-adapted invertebrates and their associated soil communities,” scientists said.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in