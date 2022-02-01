Arnold Schwarzenegger vows to ‘terminate pollution’ at climate summit
The sixth annual Austrian Climate Summit will take place in Vienna on June 14.
Arnold Schwarzenegger has vowed to “terminate pollution” at the sixth annual Austrian World Summit climate conference.
The former bodybuilder and actor said he and Austrian president Alexander Van der Bellen would be welcoming “climate action heroes” from around the world for the event.
The conference will take place in Vienna on June 14 2022.
“At this year’s summit we want to learn from the past, but not dwell on it,” the Terminator star said in a video posted online.
“Instead of doom and gloom, we will show the world that change is possible.
“You see I’m always optimistic, more than ever we need to create hope and collaborative action.
“Please join my friend president Van der Bellen, who is a true environmental action hero, and me, in welcoming climate action heroes from around the world to the sixth annual Austrian world summit in Vienna.
“The message of this summit is urgent.
“Together we can terminate pollution and stop climate change.”
The date of this year’s summit marks the 30 year anniversary of the 1992 Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro, in Brazil resulting in an international environmental treaty to combat “dangerous human interference with the climate system”.
Schwarzenegger was the the initiator of the Austrian World Summit in 2017 and organises it with Monika Langthaler.
