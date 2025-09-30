Mackerel fishing should be cut by 70% to prevent stock collapse, scientists say

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Scientists say the fishing of mackerel should be cut by more than 70% next year in the north-east Atlantic to help prevent the collapse of fish stocks.

The latest advice from the International Council for Exploration of the Sea (Ices) recommends a catch limit of 174,357 tonnes be set in 2026 for all mackerel stocks in the region and its adjacent waters.

It marks a 70% reduction from the catch limit of 576,958 tonnes that Ices recommended for 2025.

But it also comes as a 77% reduction on the 755,143 tonnes that the scientists estimate will be caught this year.

Ices gives advice on maximum catches that would allow stocks to continue to be fished sustainably.

But catch limits agreed annually between the EU and coastal countries in the region, including the UK and Norway, have consistently exceeded levels recommended by scientist.

Since 2010, mackerel quotas have been set an average 39% higher than those given in the scientific advice.

Overfishing has resulted in depleting mackerel stocks in the north-east Atlantic, with Ices saying the species, and the wider fishing industry, could face long-term risks unless countries stick to recommended catch limits.

Conservationists have recently warned that while some management measures are in place in the region, enforcement remains insufficient.

They also highlight the lack of a unified management plan between countries to prevent overfishing.

Erin Priddle, director of Northern Europe at the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC), said: “Today’s advice is a stark warning: without urgent action, mackerel stocks are at very real risk of collapse.

“The science is clear, and now, after years of inaction, governments must put aside political deadlock and work together to agree quotas in line with scientific evidence for the long-term sustainability of this critically important species.

“The MSC has been calling for action for years, urging decision-makers to heed the science before it’s too late for this vital stock.

“Sustainable alternatives are available, with some brands already choosing to switch, but lasting change will only come if ministers act now to safeguard the future of this iconic species and the fisheries and communities that depend on it.”

Jonny Hughes, senior UK marine policy manager at Blue Marine Foundation, said: “The largest, most valuable fishery has been driven to the brink by continued and massive overfishing.

“If we lose north-east Atlantic mackerel, there is no alternative – you can’t catch this species anywhere else.

“Short-term economic gain can no longer justify ignoring scientific advice.

“Instead, ensuring long-term sustainability of our seas must be the priority for this year.”

Alice Chamberlain, seafood sustainability officer at WWF-UK, said: “Mackerel is the top landed species in the UK, but its future is at risk due to years of poor management.

“For too long, short-term decision making has undermined both the ocean and the resilience of coastal communities.

“Moves to strengthen transparency and accountability across global seafood supply chains are vital steps forward.”

Phil Taylor, director at Open Seas, said: “Quotas are being set far too high, driving overfishing, in the case of mackerel, quota continues to be gifted by ministers into the hands of a few businesses, some of whom continue to land much of their catch abroad, bypassing Scottish ports and communities and seafood systems.

“We need Scottish and UK ministers to end overfishing and reform quota allocation so that public fish stocks deliver genuine public benefit and provide genuine security, instead of lurching from crisis to crisis.”

However, members of the fishing sector have accused Ices of taking an “over-precautionary approach” when formalising its advice.

Elsepth Macdonald, chief executive of the Scottish Fishermen’s Federation, said: “While SFF recognises Ices’ authority and expertise on leading on the complex science behind the stock assessments, we are increasingly concerned about what seems to be a growing trend of Ices stepping out of their remit of providing scientific advice and stepping into fisheries management, which is not their role – that is for governments.

“The over-precautionary approach being used by Ices when formalising their advice appears to be them seeking to influence governments on how stocks should be managed.

“Managers must take into consideration all three pillars of sustainability into consideration – the environmental but also the social and socioeconomic implications of management decisions.”

Earlier this year, the Marine Conservation Society (MCS) lowered its rating for mackerel in the latest sustainable fish guide, warning of immense pressure to the species.

The charity first took mackerel off the “best choice” list, downgrading it from green to amber, two years ago due to overfishing but this year it warned that mackerel numbers are reaching breaking point.

The PA news agency has contacted the Environment Department for comment.