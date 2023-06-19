Tropical depression in Atlantic sparks Hurricane Bret fears in the Caribbean

Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An Atlantic tropical depression has sparked fears that it could strengthen into Hurricane Bret and take aim at the Caribbean.

The National Hurricane Center says that Tropical Depression 3 is currently around 1,425 miles east of the Southern Windward Islands and had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph. It was moving west at 21 mph.

The NHC says that if the depression strengthens and becomes a hurricane it would be renamed Hurricane Bret.

“This motion is expected to continue for the next several days. On the forecast track, the system should be approaching the Lesser Antilles late this week,” the NHC said. “Some strengthening is forecast, and the depression is forecast to become a hurricane in a few days.”

Models show that the depression could be a tropical storm by Monday night.

“Then, the official forecast does have it becoming a Category 1 hurricane approaching the Caribbean Islands, the Lesser Antilles Islands, and the Caribbean,” Max Defender 8 Meteorologist Amanda Holly said.

#TD3 has formed Expected to become a hurricane pic.twitter.com/LxUqNCLmBT — Eric Burris (@EricBurrisWESH) June 19, 2023

Tropical Depression Three is feeding off the “extremely warm waters” in the Atlantic.

“We’re talking record warm water temperatures for this time of year, and that’s why we’re seeing in this type of development right now,” she added.

The 2022 hurricane season saw 14 named storms (winds of 39 mph or greater), of which eight became hurricanes (winds of 74 mph or greater). Two of those grew into major hurricanes with winds of 111mph or stronger, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

An average hurricane season has 14 named storms, seven hurricanes and three major hurricanes, says NOAA.