Teen missing in flooded cave as heavy rain sparks state of emergency in New Zealand

Auckland is under a state of emergency after heavy rainfall and thunderstorms sparked flooding, landslides, disrupted rail services and led to a boy being missing inside a flooded cave.

The emergency was declared on Tuesday after heavy rains lashed New Zealand’s largest city overnight, submerging roads and filling basements with floodwater.

Auckland deputy mayor Desley Simpson told reporters that disaster response services were being mobilised.

A teenager has been missing in a flooded cave north of the city, New Zealand police superintendent Tony Hill told local media.

The student was part of a group of 15 high school students who were visiting the Abbey Caves near Whangarei.

The group, along with two adults, has been rescued, but the search for the missing teen continues. Police rescue teams suspended operations for the day after hours of search, but a team has been stationed at the site until it resumes at first light on Wednesday.

“Our thoughts are with the friends and family of the unaccounted-for student,” said Mr Hill in a statement. “The school is also being supported by the Ministry of Education’s Traumatic Incident Team.”

Authorities said fire and emergency crews had responded to more than 200 calls from panicked residents as floodwater entered buildings. Many calls were related to falling trees, trapped cars and landslides.

Some train and bus services were also cancelled, and authorities urged people to avoid unnecessary travel.

Cars plough through water in the flooded streets of central Auckland, New Zealand (AP)

The Auckland region has already received 90 per cent of its average total annual rainfall from January to April, according to the country’s weather department.

“The region is very saturated after a very rough five months. We’re pretty soggy,” noted Georgina Griffiths from the New Zealand Meteorological Service.

Prime minister Chris Hipkins said it was a difficult time for the region.

“We will get through this. We will support Auckland through it,” he told reporters.

“We know that it’s tough coming on top of everything else that they’ve been dealing with, but right now my request to people is just to keep yourself safe.”

The current events are happening just months after Auckland experienced severe flooding in January, which claimed the lives of four people and cyclone Gabrielle hit in February, causing widespread damage across much of North Island and leaving at least 11 people dead.

Authorities said heavy rain was expected to continue off and on until midnight, although they hoped the most severe downpours may have already passed.

Various scientific studies have pointed that the climate crisis is increasing the annual amount of rainfall and the number of days with extreme rainfall in New Zealand.

A study carried out by the World Weather Attribution (WWA) in April found global heating to be responsible for the increased amount of rain in the country after cyclone Gabriel made landfall.