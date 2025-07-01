Australia bomb cyclone live: Coastal residents told to ‘evacuate now’ as powerful storm halts flights
Up to 250mm of rain and winds up to 125kmph (78mph) forecast to hit parts of New South Wales today
A rapidly intensifying low-pressure system known as a “bomb cyclone” is lashing Australia’s east coast with heavy rain and winds, prompting evacuation orders for coastal properties.
Authorities on Tuesday warned that parts of New South Wales could expect the weather to worsen in the next 24 hours, with up to 250mm (9.8 inches) of rain and winds up to 125kmph (78mph) predicted.
Emergency services minister Jihad Dib said the size of the system was "enormous".
"It may seem pretty bad but the terrible thing is the situation is going to worsen over the course of the next 24 hours," he told a news conference on Tuesday afternoon.
Residents living in areas vulnerable to coastal erosion have been told to leave their homes, with minor flood warnings also in place for several communities along the state's Mid North Coast. Authorities received over 900 emergency calls on Tuesday.
Several domestic flights from Sydney airport including from operators like Qantas and Virgin airlines were cancelled.
'Stay indoors’ warning as bomb cyclone pummels Australia’s east coast
Residents across parts of New South Wales have been urged to stay inside as a powerful “bomb cyclone” brings torrential rain and destructive winds to Australia’s east coast.
The NSW State Emergency Service issued urgent warnings late on Tuesday for people in Jervis Bay, Ulladulla and Batemans Bay, where wind gusts exceeding 125kmph are possible overnight.
“Locally destructive wind gusts with peak gusts in excess of 125kmph are possible along the coastal fringe of the Illawarra and South Coast this evening and overnight, roughly between Jervis Bay and Batemans Bay, with this risk easing during Wednesday morning," the SES said.
A severe weather warning to stay indoors also applies to residents on the exposed coastal fringe of the Sydney metropolitan area, particularly between Bulli and Collaroy.
The Bureau of Meteorology forecasts a further 100–200 mm of rain across parts of the Central Coast and Hunter region, with damaging winds expected to persist through Thursday as a powerful “bomb cyclone” batters New South Wales.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments