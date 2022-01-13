Australia equals hottest day on record as temperature soars to 50.7C

Temperatures in Australia have soared to the same level as the hottest day ever recorded.

Onslow, a coastal town in Western Australia, reached 50.7C on Thursday, matching the previous national record set more than 60 years ago.

The Bureau of Metereology said this was also the state’s hottest temperature to date.

Other towns in the Pilbara region of Western Australia also surpassed 50C on Thursday to record some of the highest temperatures Australia has even seen, with both Mardie and Roebourne reaching 50.5C.

The Onslow temperature matched Australia’s 50.7C record, which was set in the outback town of Oodnadatta in South Australia in 1960.

Forecasters said the data was provisional until it had been quality controlled.

“The Pilbara region has had persistent hot temperatures over the last few months and there has been no rainfall to really take away the hot air that has built up,” Luke Huntington, a meteorologist from the Bureau of Metereology, was reported as saying in local media.

“Over the next few months there is a high chance that temperatures on a day-to-day basis will be above average, at least until the wet season rains hit properly.”

The Bureau of Metereology had warned the state would see a “severe to extreme heatwave conditions” in some of its regions this week.

It also issued a weather warning for heavy rain and gusts in a northern region on Thursday, as ex-tropical cyclone Tiffany was expected to pass through.

Last year was the world’s fifth-hottest year on record, scientists revealed earlier this week. The seven hottest were in the last seven years, they also said.