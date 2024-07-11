Support truly

A four-month-old baby died during the July 4 holiday weekend from heat-related illness after being on a boat with her family in scorching 121-degree temperatures.

Tanna Rae Wroblewski died in the tragic incident, according to a GoFundMe page to support the family.

On July 5, first responders rushed the baby from a boat on Arizona’s Lake Havasu to the hospital for heat-related illness, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Temperatures were above 120 degrees Fahrenheit at the lake on that day.

Wroblewski was taken to Phoenix’s Children’s Hospital but later died.

Police did not provide details on why the newborn was on the boat before becoming ill. The Independent has contacted Mohave County Sheriff’s Office to clarify if the investigation is ongoing and if any charges have been filed.

Four-month-old Tanna Rae Wroblewski died from heat-related illness while on a boat with family ( GoFundMe )

The GoFundMe page notes that the child lost consciousness and the family started CPR . When firefighters arrived, they continued life-saving efforts before the child was taken to the hospital.

“She was then airlifted to Phoenix Children’s Hospital where they did everything in their power to revive her, but God had other plans, and took Tanna to heaven that night,” the page read.

The family said they were “devastated” and “heartbroken” over the child’s death.

“Our precious baby girl gave us her last smiles and we gave her our last kisses. We will never understand why you had to leave so soon, you were just too perfect,” the GoFundMe noted.

The fundraiser had raised nearly $49,000, but has been shut down to new donations.