Michigan city becomes first in the state to ban the sale of new furs

Government officials in Ann Arbor, Michigan, unanimously voted to ban selling new fur garments in an effort to protect animals from suffering and death.

City Council Member Jeff Hayner, a lead sponsor of the ordinance, said the fur trade should be left in the past.

“This is yesterday’s business,” Mr Hayner said. “Furriers need to go the way of the buggy-whip makers.”

The Humane Society International said Michigan is a huge producer of fur, and therefore, has been on the animal protection organisation’s radar in battling against the fur trade.

Ann Arbor is the first city in Michigan to pave the way for a fur-free future. “The world will be better for it,” Mr Hayner said.

The ordinance will go into effect in one year. Retailers who continue to sell new furs after the one-year grace period will have to pay $500 for violating the ban.

For the next year, retailers will be able to sell any fur that is left in their inventory.

Not every person or store will be subject to the ban. Those selling fur for traditional, cultural, spiritual, or religious reasons can continue after the ban. Second-hand stores are also exempt from the ban, too.

Ann Arbor is one of many entities heading into a fur-free future. Popular stores such as Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, Gucci, and Prada have implemented fur-free policies. Even countries like Norway and Belgium have banned fur.

Beyond the estimated 100 million animals – including mink, foxes, raccoons and chinchillas — that are killed worldwide for their fur, producing fur is also bad for the environment. It’s associated with water pollution, land degradation, and greenhouse gas emissions.