Thousands of oysters planted in Belfast Lough to restore species in the waterway

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thousands of oysters have been planted in Belfast Lough in a bid to restore the species in the waterway.

Nature conservation charity Ulster Wildlife placed 2,000 adult European oysters (Ostrea edulis) and more than 30,000 juvenile oysters, called spat, grown on scallop and mussel shells.

It marks the charity’s next step in plans to restore oyster reefs, described as vital habitats that support the recovery of this threatened species and deliver wider benefits for people and the marine environment.

European oysters disappeared from Belfast Lough more than a century ago, due to overfishing, pollution and habitat loss.

However a small surviving number were discovered by researchers in 2020, inspiring Ulster Wildlife to establish a network of protected nurseries in Bangor, Glenarm, Belfast Harbour and Carrickfergus, to help restore the native species.

The pilot project has been supported by Ulster Wildlife members, Belfast Harbour and the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, via the Carrier Bag Levy to scale up the restoration of wild populations.

It is envisaged that as the oysters grow into adults, they will form a vital reef habitat supporting the health of our seas.

European oysters, and other shellfish, have been found to help improve water quality, as each adult oyster can filter up to 200 litres of water a day removing nutrients and, in time, helping to provide coastal defences and vital habitat for juvenile fish.

Dr Nick Baker-Horne, marine conservation manager with Ulster Wildlife, described a “huge step forward in helping to restore this small but mighty ocean superhero”.

“Over the past four years, our nurseries have thrived, and we have learned so much about these fantastic ecosystem engineers,” he said.

“Deploying them onto the seabed is the next step to restore our lost oyster reefs and, alongside our nurseries, we hope the population will grow and create thriving habitats for all sorts of marine life.

“I’m excited to watch the oysters develop and use what we learn to guide even bigger deployment projects in Belfast Lough in the future.”

The oysters, delivered from The Oyster Restoration Company (TORC) from Scotland, were cleaned, screened and measured before being deployed onto the seabed by a team of staff and volunteers from the local nature conservation charity.

Regular checks are to be carried out to assess their survival and growth.

Simon Gibson, Marine, environment & biodiversity officer at Belfast Harbour, said the project is a first for Northern Ireland.

“The seabed deployment is an exciting expansion of the current drive to restore European oysters within Belfast Lough,” he said.

“This project, a first for NI, will support Belfast Harbour’s sustainability ambitions by promoting improved water quality and bolstering marine biodiversity.

“We are proud to play our part in this pioneering project.”