Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Barclays to hand homeowners up to £2,000 for going green in their homes

The bank will pay out for its mortgage holders to make efficiency improvements to their homes

August Graham
Tuesday 15 November 2022 00:01
Payments up to £2,000 are available for installing heat pumps, while those wanting loft insulation can get £500 (Alamy/PA)
Payments up to £2,000 are available for installing heat pumps, while those wanting loft insulation can get £500 (Alamy/PA)

Barclays will start paying up to £2,000 to its mortgage holders to help them green their home as three in four say they cannot afford the changes they want to make within the next five years.

The bank said it would run a trial to pay back customers who install new insulation, heat pumps or solar panels, among other solutions.

The bank said that most of the homeowners it surveyed wanted to improve the energy efficiency of their homes.

But most are only making small-scale improvements which do not cost much up front. This can include changing old light bulbs for more energy efficient versions – something which has only a small impact on a home’s carbon emissions.

“There is a clear need to improve the energy efficiency of UK housing, but as our data indicates, cost remains a barrier to turning desire into action,” said Barclays chief executive C.S. Venkatakrishnan.

Recommended

“We hope this pilot will go some way towards encouraging consumers to make energy efficiency-related home improvements.”

When weighing up the costs and benefits of retrofitting, a behavioural bias called ‘hyperbolic discounting’ often comes into play, which in essence means that we tend to prefer smaller, immediate rewards over larger payoffs further down the line

Dr Pete Brooks, a behavioural economist at Barclays

The work will have to be performed by a TrustMark-registered business or tradesperson, Barclays said. TrustMark is a Government-backed scheme.

The bank said that it would use the data that it collects during the pilot project to help roll-out wider home improvement support measures in the future.

Its initial research found that the best way to drive more energy efficiency improvements in people’s homes was simply to give them cash to do so.

The bank said that the cost was the main thing holding back 73% of homeowners from retrofitting their houses, while 56% do not have enough cash up front at all.

Around a quarter of people said that the payback period on the investment puts them off spending the cash up front.

Dr Pete Brooks, a behavioural economist at Barclays, said: “When weighing up the costs and benefits of retrofitting, a behavioural bias called ‘hyperbolic discounting’ often comes into play, which in essence means that we tend to prefer smaller, immediate rewards over larger payoffs further down the line.

“With the expected payback period for some home improvements clocking in at over a decade, these larger options may be overlooked.

Recommended

“Even if the long-term benefits might be greater, the end result is often inaction.”

The full £2,000 will be available for homes installing heat pumps, while those opting for solid wall insulation or solar panels will be able to get £1,000 and a smaller £500 payment will be available for loft insulation or new windows, among other initiatives.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in