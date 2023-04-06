Map shows England’s five most polluted beaches as waste dumped 1,500 times in a year

Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Independent Climate email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

England’s five most polluted beaches have been revealed as water companies were found to have dumped sewage near Blue Flag beaches more than1,500 times last year.

The Blue Flag status is an international mark of recognition that a beach meets high environmental and safety standards.

However, analysis of Environment Agency (EA) data by the Liberal Democrats suggests these supposedly pristine beaches have an underbelly of pollution which could be dangerous for swimmers and wildlife.

Water companies in England were found to dump sewage near Blue Glag beaches over 1,500 times last year (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The worst affected beach is Blackpool Sands in Stoke Fleming, Devon. According to the data, the beach has been exposed to 63 spills with a total of 1,014 hours of leakage.

The research shows that four out of five of the most severe-impacted beaches are all in Devon.

Meadfoot Beach in Torquay, Sidmouth Town Beach and Exmouth Beach are all in the top five.

In total, the top five most polluted beaches have suffered 381 spillages over 3,854 hours.

View more

Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey has blamed the government and water companies for failing to “take any meaningful action” to keep England’s beaches safe and clean.

Mr Davey said: “Britain’s beaches are being ruined by profiteering water companies getting away with dumping sewage as the government has failed to act for years. Whilst these firms have been raking in multi-billion pound profits, people have been left to swim in raw sewage. The whole thing stinks.”

Blackpool Sands has ranked as the most polluted Blue Flag beach in England (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Environment secretary Theresa Coffey has promised that money from “higher penalties” would be reinvested into a new water restoration fund to clean up waterways. The government plans to lift a cap of £250,000 for fines for water firms that release sewage into rivers and the sea.

Earlier this week Ms Coffey said: “This is not straightforward, but I take this issue extremely seriously and things need to change. That’s why we have developed this plan and we are committed to delivering the progress that people want to see.”

Brighton Beach has a Blue Flag status but experienced 45 sewage overspills last year (Getty Images)

But Tory ministers have been accused of “taking the public for fools” by offering only “hollow” promises to tackle Britain’s growing sewage scandal.

Labour previously said the “sham” water plan was “a reheating of old, failed measures that simply give the green light for sewage dumping to continue for decades to come”.

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) said it has asked water companies to speed up investment in infrastructure to prevent sewage discharges, reduce nutrient pollution and improve the water supply’s resilience to drought.