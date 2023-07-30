Jump to content

Bear found cooling off in swimming pool in Southern California amid searing summer heat

Police in Burbank city find the grizzly in a residential neighbourhood

Via AP news wire
Sunday 30 July 2023 06:02

Bear caught taking dip in California swimming pool

With the summer heat wave in full swing in Southern California, a backyard pool is a tempting place to take a dip.

Even for a bear.

Police in the city of Burbank responded to a report of a bear sighting in a residential neighbourhood and found the animal sitting in a Jacuzzi behind one of the homes.

After a short dip, the bear climbed over a wall and headed to a tree behind the home, police said in a statement Friday.

Police released a video of the animal in the neighborhood, which is about 16km north of Los Angeles and near the Verdugo Mountains.

The Burbank police have issued warnings for residents to avoid bears and to keep all garbage and food locked up to discourage bears from coming to their residences.

