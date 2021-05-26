Video of bees working together to open a soda bottle attracts millions

A video of two bees working together to open a bottle of fizzy drink has drawn millions of views on Twitter.

In the video, two bees are seen working in unison to open a bottle of orange flavoured Fanta.

According to video licensee “Viral Hog”, who shared the footage to YouTube on Sunday, it was filmed in São Paulo, Brazil, on 17 May.

A woman filming is heard saying in Portuguese: “The bees teamed up to steal my soda”.

“And they will do it,” she says, before the bees finally lift the cap off the bottle of Fanta, “Look, so smooth....Darn it!”

Twitter users were astonished by the two bees, with 3.4 million viewing a video shared by “Buitengebieden” on Tuesday.

“Incredible, what a joy to watch,” wrote a Twitter user. “The innate intelligence of nature!”

“Who needs a bottle opener when you can get two bees to do it for you,” another wrote.

Bees are widely recognised as intelligent, and are often forced to adapt to different sources of food, and different environments.

In fact, bees work together to form hives and can fly as far away as 5km to find flowers and other sources of nectar, according to The Conversation.

The nectar is then taken back to build the hive — and honey comb — on which the invertebrates feed.

“Ants, bees, and termites all have very high intelligence,” a biologist and specialist in invertebrates, Marc Srour, told Atlas Obscura.

“They have to recognise nest mates, [and] communicate with them often”.

Although fizzy drinks, including orange flavoured Fanta, are not a natural source of nectar, bees are still attracted to them.