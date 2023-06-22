Beijing temperatures soar above 40C breaking record for hottest day in June

Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

China is experiencing scorching temperatures in June with “hundreds of stations”, including capital Beijing, smashing previous records as another blistering heatwave gripped the country after a brief break.

On Thursday, Beijing surpassed 40 degrees Celsius for the first time since 2014, in what has become the hottest day in June since modern meteorological records began.

The mercury reached 40.7C at a weather station in the southern suburbs of Beijing, breaking the previous all-time high of 40.6C recorded on 10 June 1961.

The extreme heat prompted the city, with a population of nearly 22 million, to raise an orange alert, the second-highest weather warning level.

Authorities cautioned that temperatures could climb as high as 39C in most parts of the city from Thursday to Saturday.

The persisting heatwave follows a week of scorching conditions that affected Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei, and Shandong, resulting in increased efforts to protect crops, ensure tourist safety, and suspend outdoor work during peak daytime heat.

Tianjin’s urban area saw the mercury rise up to 41.4C, with at least 10 stations recording temperatures above the record levels.

The June heatwave comes after China, along with dozens of countries in Asia including India and Thailand, experienced record-breaking temperatures in April this year amid an unusually early heatwave that scientists attributed to the climate crisis.

While this year was already on track to be one of the warmest for several countries, experts say the heat in June has “exceeded expectations”.

Jim yang, a researcher at the China Meteorological Association (CMA), wrote “hundreds of sites” are breaking the June record in the country.

The heatwave has led to a surge in electricity demand, particularly for air-conditioning. Tianjin reported a 23 per cent increase in its power grid load compared to the previous year, reaching 14.54 million kilowatts on 15 June.

To ensure the smooth functioning of electrical cables, the local utility department dispatched workers to patrol underground tunnels daily.

The scorching conditions have raised concerns about public health ahead of the Dragon Boat Festival long weekend.

The CMA warns that the current heatwave will also impact Inner Mongolia and Xinjiang, regions in northern and far-western China, respectively.

The country's four-tier weather warning system issued an orange alert due to the extreme heat, indicating a maximum temperature exceeding 40C in a single day or temperatures remaining above 37C for two consecutive days.

Additional reporting by agencies