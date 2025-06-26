5 new podcasts to listen to this week

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Politics, relationships, running, parenting and recycling…. there’s something for everyone in this week’s instalment.

1. The Wargame

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms

Genre: Politics

The fifth and final episode of The Wargame was released this week, concluding the podcast’s fictional simulation of a Russian attack on the UK.Produced by Tortoise and Sky News, and presented by Sky News security and defence editor Deborah Haynes, the series features a cast of former senior ministers, military leaders and diplomats who act out out similar roles within a fictional British government that has been tasked with responding to the crisis. Figures include the former Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, who portrays the Prime Minister, and the former Foreign Secretary Jack Straw, who reprises his former role.

Episodes start with the rather daunting question: “Russia knows our weaknesses, but do you?” – which is aptly timed amid the recent, real-life announcement that the UK will buy nuclear-carrying fighter jets.

Throughout the episode, the UK team is presented with a set of constrained options, and is forced to confront the limitations of Britain’s conventional capabilities. Listeners get fly-on-the-wall access to the discussions between the key players, who are all experts in their respective fields.

While perhaps not for those desperate to escape the messy current affairs landscape, it’s a fascinating listen that offers you a coveted seat at the table.

(by Katharina Schulenburg)

2. Situationships with Sophie and Christine

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms

Genre: Relationships

Are you looking to go on a deep dive into dating dilemmas? If so, then you may want to listen to author Sophie Gravia and model Christine McGuinness’ brand new podcast, Situationships.

The duo – who talk about how they first met in the first episode – take listeners on a rollercoaster ride powered by funny and bizarre stories about relationships that take an unexpected turn.

Gravia and McGuinness don’t hold back and also share some of their own dating and situationship stories, revelations, and what turns them off in a relationship.

So it’s no surprise that their conversations on the podcast can go from ghosting and dating manners to catfishing.

The hosts reflect on how their writing – McGuinness is also a best-selling author – have led them to their new podcast series, and go on to discuss what it’s like being very new to the dating scene, using dating apps, first dates and reflect on recent headlines about JoJo Siwa and Molly Mae.

(By Yolanthe Fawehinmi)

3. Couch to 5K Podcast

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms

Genre: Health and fitness

BBC Sounds Couch to 5K Podcast, hosted by presenter and author Giovanna Fletcher, is a great place to turn to for motivation and inspiration, wherever you are in your running journey.

In the latest episode, Fletcher speaks to entrepreneur, star of Dragons’ Den and crafter Sara Davies MBE about her relationship with exercise and PE, when she realised she was overweight, and why her doctor prescribed going for runs at 5:30am.

Davies also talks about the ups and downs of running as a busy mum with a business, how running helps clear her head when she’s stressed, and how getting body MOTs has helped make running “a part of her personality”.

Before Davies started university, she wanted to look “fit and sexy”. So she made a pact with her friend Sophie to take health and fitness more seriously, and signed up for the Great North Run.

But after that experience, which Davies says built her confidence, she never continued running, because she had “way better things to do… like going out drinking and studying hard”.

Davies also speaks to Giovanna about getting her two children into running during half term, and the potential impact it could have on them.

Couch to 5K Podcast is fun, non-judgmental and a breath of fresh air.

(By Yolanthe Fawehinmi)

4. Parenting Helpline

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms

Genre: Family

Geordie Shore star Holly Hagan-Blyth and BBC Radio 1 DJ Charlie Hedges don’t think people are prepared enough for how hard parenting can be.

So, to coincide with the launch of CBeebies Parenting, Hagan-Blyth and Hedges will host a brand-new podcast called Parenting Helpline, where they will answer burning questions from listeners about anything from sleepless nights to fussy eating and maintaining parental relationships.

The duo – who also have toddlers – will get some “easy to use” advice from experts, including Dr Ranj Singh, Dr Martha Deiros Collado, and Dr Lynsey Hookway, on their parenting dilemmas.

In the latest episode, Hagan-Blyth and Hedges are joined by Pip Davies, also known as Midwife Pip, who talks about being pregnant, giving birth, and how to make the experience as positive and empowering as possible.

But before the pelvic health expert and mother of two does that, she talks about the times her children have had meltdowns, and how she’s tried to turn them around.

Davies also talks about how she manages to thrive amid the chaos in her home and why parenting is a bit like riding a wave, because “there is always light at the end of the tunnel”.

Parenting Helpline is a great weekly podcast for parents looking for actionable tips.

(By Yolanthe Fawehinmi)

Spotlight on…

5. Talking Rubbish

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms

Genre: Environment

Recycling is no laughing matter, not that you’d know that from the humour James Piper and Robbie Staniforth find in all matters sustainable.

Their Talking Rubbish podcast lays out how the “waste not” ethos can be embraced across business, homes and communities across nearly 50 episodes, and counting.

This week’s show takes its cue from Glastonbury as it shines a spotlight on which festivals are making strides to reduce their carbon footprint and which are headliners in harmful practices.

One summer event tops the bill with bins for 14 types of waste, and a man called Compost John who ensures all the food scraps get a second life away from landfill.

These guys know their plastic grades – from HDPE (milk bottles) to LDPE (bread bags) – and while the acronyms can be confusing, they try to keep the content accessible and relatable as they share ideas on how small changes can start to make big differences.

Not surprisingly, they have a vendetta against single-use cups – so raise your recycled receptacle and toast this pair who are trying to make a difference one rubbish episode at a time.

(By Amy Crowther)